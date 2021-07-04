Skip to Content
Fireworks suspected in fire that forced evacuation of apartment building

Dylan Carder I KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Fire Department says fireworks are the suspected cause of a fire near an apartment building Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 1 A.M. of a tree on fire, at 161 Clubhouse Circle in Idaho Falls.

Residents of the 4-plex were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire itself didn't reach the building, however, there is heat and smoke damage to the front of the building.

The fire was fully extinguished within five minutes of the call.

Rachel Fabbi

Rachel Fabbi is a reporter, anchor and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

