News
By
today at 10:46 AM
Published 10:51 AM

Community shows support for BCSO deputies who lost home in fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The community is coming together to support two Bonneville County deputies who lost their home in a fire Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Teresa White and Deputy Jason White, and their two kids lost everything when a fire started in their home Tuesday evening near Rigby.

Now, the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police, the Bonneville County FOP auxiliary, and Chick-Fil-A in Ammon are teaming up to help.

On July 27, from 5-7 P.M at Chick-Fil-A, just mention the White family when ordering.

There will also be room to drop off physical donations such as clothes, bedding, or other household items.

Ways to donate online can be seen here.

