SIPH works with ISU and Express Lab to re-establish COVID-19 drive-up testing site

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is partnering with Idaho State University and Express Lab to once again conduct drive-up COVID-19 PCR and rapid testing.

The drive-up site will be at the ISU Eames Complex located at 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.

The testing site will begin operating on August 30 and the hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.

A doctor’s order is not necessary for testing. COVID-19 tests are $95 and will be billed to insurance. However, SIPH does not want cost to be a barrier to getting tested and will cover the cost of testing if a patient doesn’t have insurance.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. or on Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. You can reach the call center at (208) 234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.