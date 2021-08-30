Woman injured in Chubbuck apartment fire

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - An elderly woman is in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in an apartment fire.

The fire started in a bedroom around 8 p..m. Sunday night at the Pine Ridge Apartments on Yellowstone Ave.

More than 25 people were evacuated. All of them were able to return home Sunday night except for the families in five apartments that had some and water damage.

When firefighters arrived flames were shooting out of a bedroom window said Fire Chief Merlin Miller, Chubbuck Fire Dept. The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, but firefighters stayed there until 11 p.m to make sure the fire was completely out.

The fire doesn't look suspicious, Miller said.

The injured woman is at Portneuf Medical Center. Her name is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.