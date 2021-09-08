‘No nostalgia’: For Flores, Dolphins-Pats is just business

News

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says there’s “no nostalgia” about his return to New England to face the Patriots. Flores spent 15 years on New England coach Bill Belichick’s staff before taking over the Dolphins in 2019. He’s been back to New England twice before, including a victory to end the 2019 season. Flores says he still has plenty of friends on the other sideline, but he’s there to compete. Belichick was generous in his praise of Flores, calling his team “disciplined” and “obviously, well coached.”