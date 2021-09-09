Canada Conservative leader questioned about moderating party

AP National

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s Conservative party says he is personally “pro choice” and voters can trust his leadership after being asked during an election debate about some of his candidates who have more conservative views than him on issues like abortion and climate change. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the election last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal party could lose power to the Conservatives and its leader Erin O’Toole in the Sept. 20 vote. O’Toole has changed positions and moderated his party’s platform on a variety of issues including climate change in effort to draw support from Trudeau’s Liberal party.