Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam

AP National

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Champagne was cold and the front row star studded Sunday night as Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week at Lincoln Center with a spring-summer collection of disco glam. His 120 guests — mandatory masks on — were seated on long, soft white couches at the David H. Koch Theater. Ford’s models walked in capris and jacket sets of electric blue and pink, purple sequined party looks and embellished gold crop jackets — some all at the same time. His soundtrack pushed the party along. Jennifer Hudson, seated between Dan Levy and Julianne Moore, bounced to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” Hudson plays Franklin in a new biopic of the same name as the mega hit.