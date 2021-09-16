Cyprus top court weighs Briton’s false rape claim conviction

News

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Lawyers for a British woman sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims that she was gang raped by as many as a dozen Israelis during a vacation in Cyprus in 2019 are appealing to the country’s Supreme Court to overturn the conviction. A legal team is arguing at Thursday’s hearing that the lower court shouldn’t have admitted the woman’s “unreliable” retraction of the rape claims as evidence because she was pressured into making it. The team headed by a British lawyer said the woman wasn’t given a fair trial. The lead prosecutor told The Associated Press that the state would “support the correctness of the original ruling.” The woman’s identity hasn’t been formally released and was 19 at the time of her trial.