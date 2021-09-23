Out-of-sorts No. 10 Ohio State hosts underdog Akron

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Ohio State is experiencing some uncharacteristic struggles. The Buckeyes will look to work out some of the problems Saturday in the Horseshoe against Akron, which comes in as a seven-touchdown underdog. After being upset by two-touchdown underdog Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State looked off-kilter again against less-talented Tulsa last week but emerged with a 41-20 win that was closer that the score. Still Ohio State dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 to its lowest ranking in nearly three years. Akron got its first win last week, beating FCS school Bryant.