Indians beat Royals in last home game before name change

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians won their last home game before they become the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue in 2022 with a new identity. Amed Rosario homered, drove in three runs and had four hits and Cal Quantrill pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd that came to see the Indians play one last time. Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals. The home finale was the club’s final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to those of legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.