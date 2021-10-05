Seahawks’ OC Waldron scheming to attack former team

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks welcome the Rams this week with an offense led by coordinator Shane Waldron, who had the same role with LA the previous four seasons. Waldron was hired in the offseason to replace Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle was hoping he could merge what worked so well for the Rams with the talents of Russell Wilson. So far, it’s been a mixed bag for Seattle. Wilson leads the league in passer rating and hasn’t thrown an interception, but the Seahawks have had stretches of unproductive play, especially in their two losses.