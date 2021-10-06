Skip to Content
Messy Weather Moving In

With some showers and rumbles of thunder overnight, we can expect lower temperatures today and gusty winds with thunderstorms treking in from the south and getting more energy with a front from the pacific northwest. Snow is possible in high mountaintop areas. Milder highs in the low 70's today, 60's tomorrow with shower chances at 80% tonight. Cold air will dominant Thursday and Friday with more showers/storms/high mountain snow chances and highs in the mid-low 50's. A break in the precip for Saturday pm and Sunday but still chilly. We have more storm chances with even colder conditions for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

