Show your dance moves at ‘Freak at the Falls’ this Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Teens, young adults, and those who just like to move to the music are invited to a dance party this Friday night.

Patrick Toussaint, along with a group of BYU-Idaho students and others, is hoping the event will give attendees a safe place to show off their dance skills.

Their goal is to bring the hip-hop community together in the realm of a Halloween party with a freestyle battle in the middle of it.

"It's going be a fun night, Friday night, to dress up, dance, have a good time, to socialize but you don't have to enter into the contest. We're hoping to provide a venue where you can showcase your skills. and win some money,' Toussaint said.

He is hoping the event will set a precedent that hip-hop is in eastern Idaho and will give youth and others a place to share their talents and socialize without bad influences.

'We're just hoping anyone that has skills and you're in your house, in your basement, hip hop, and breakdancing and things like that, guys, if you have that talent, come Friday night, showcase that talent, win some money," Toussaint said.

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 29, at The Westbank event center, 525 River Parkway, in Idaho Falls with a $5 entry fee. It will begin at 8 p.m. and go until midnight.

"We're going to have people sign up to battle freestyle battle. And if you're 17 and under, first place is going to be $150. Second place is going to be $100. If you're 18 and over, first place is going to be $200 and second place is going to be $150," Toussaint said.

A freestyle battle is where two or more dancers show off their skills by dancing one at a time, going back and forth in a tournament-style until one is chosen as a winner.