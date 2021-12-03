Pocatello Fire Department to present Citizens Life Saving Awards

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Fire Department will be presenting Citizens Life Saving Awards to eight recipients on Friday Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center on the Idaho State University campus.

Citizens Life Saving Awards will be presented to Emily Turpin, Erika Lazaro, Jenifer Jaurez Garcia, Sansar Kharal, Lauren Smith, Jessica Moss, Shelby Williams and Karen Homstad for their efforts on October 14, 2021.

On that day, an individual was utilizing the gym in the Student Recreation Center and went into cardiac arrest.

The eight award recipients acted immediately. They remained calm, called 9-1-1, started CPR and applied an AED, and directed EMS to the patient.

Their actions played a vital role in the patient’s successful outcome.