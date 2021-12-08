Even amid boycott, IOC still hit with Peng Shuai questions

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

IOC President Thomas Bach can’t escape repeated questions about Peng Shuai and issues raised by two video calls the International Olympic Committee has had with her. The calls were aimed at conveying an impression that Peng was safe despite being largely absent from public view after the three-time Olympic tennis player accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault almost six weeks ago. The questions keep coming. And Bach has acknowledged the situation with Peng is “fragile.”