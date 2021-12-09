Browns place top tackler Walker, P Gillan on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday’s vital matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Thursday, making it unlikely they’ll be able to play. Earlier this week the Browns placed tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list. The losses of Walker and Gillan would be a major blow to the Browns, who trail the first-place Ravens by two games in the division and can’t afford another loss as they chase an AFC playoffs spot for the second year in a row.