San Francisco’s vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. It’s caused even some residents of this famously liberal city to wonder if they’ve had too much. A series of headline-grabbing crime stories about mobs of people smashing and grabbing luxury purses and daytime shootings in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood have only exacerbated a general feeling of insecurity, helping fuel recall elections against local officials.