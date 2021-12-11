Thioune nets 16, Utah coasts past Manhattan 96-62

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lahat Thioune scored a career-high 16 points off the bench and Utah rolled to a 96-62 win over Manhattan. Thioune hit 4 of 5 shots for the Utes, who shot 58% overall. He also made all eight of his free throws, career bests for attempts and makes, and grabbed seven rebounds. Utah was 10 of 18 from 3-point range and made 16 of 18 free throws. Romar Reid scored 15 points for the Jaspers. Manhattan shot just 33%, going 5 of 20 on 3s. The Jaspers made 19 of 28 free throws as the teams combined for 42 fouls.