Colts begin renewed playoff push following late bye week

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts returned from their late bye week Monday in a drastically different position than when they left town. Instead of being outside of the playoff picture they’re in the middle of it. Now the real playoff push begins. Indianapolis returns to action Saturday night against an old nemesis, New England. If the Colts continue winning, they will control their own postseason story over the final four regular-season games.