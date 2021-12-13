Man United game could be postponed over coronavirus cases

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is in talks with the Premier League about postponing Tuesday’s match at Brentford after the club closed its training facility due to coronavirus infections. Some players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening, with those results confirmed by PCR tests a day later. United says first-team operations were being halted at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to “minimize risk of any further infection.” Last week, Tottenham reported eight players and five members of staff had tested positive, leading to Sunday’s match at Brighton being suspended.