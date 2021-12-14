NATO chief applies for job as Norway’s central bank governor

BY JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has applied to be the next governor of Norway’s central bank in an appointment that would last for six years if he gets the job. The current governor of Norges Bank is retiring in early 2022 after holding the position since Jan. 1, 2011 for two terms. Stoltenberg’s tenure at NATO ends next year. Stoltenberg told Norwegian news agency NTB on Tuesday that he was contacted by Norway’s Finance Ministry in November and asked if he would consider applying. The central bank confirmed that Stoltenberg applied for the position. He is among 22 candidates for the job. They include a deputy bank governor.