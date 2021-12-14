Pitt awaits QB Pickett’s decision on playing bowl game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says star quarterback Kenny Pickett can take all the time he needs to decide whether he will play for the Panthers in the Outback Bowl. Pickett’s status is uncertain as he weighs whether to play or get ready for the NFL draft. Pickett gave his pro stock a major boost this season after winning the ACC Player of the Year award and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy balloting behind Alabama’s Bryce Young.