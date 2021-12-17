Man’s body found in Idaho Falls house fire

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) A 62-year-old man was found deceased inside a home that caught fire In Idaho Falls, Friday evening.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says, they were called to a house fire around 5:30 PM, on the 300 Block of east 13th street. A neighbor from across the street, reported seeing fire inside the house with a lot of smoke.

IFFD Public information Officer Kerry Hammon says, "The entire main floor of the home was fully involved in fire, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A 62-year-old male was found deceased inside the home. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders. The estimated damages are not known at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Division. The Idaho Falls Fire Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family"

Hammon added, “Unfortunately we had added challenges tonight due to motorists attempting go around law enforcement and enter the scene. When you see lights and sirens, please stay away from the area and find alternate routes of travel, giving emergency responders room to work,”

Three engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances, and a battalion chief responded. When firefighters arrived they reported heavy smoke coming from the front door of a single family home. One disabled adult male was inside the home, but his exact location was unknown. The other adult occupant was not home at the time of the fire.

No other information will be released at this time.