Man arrested at Franklin Park Zoo after allegedly trying to break into tiger enclosure

By WBZ Staff

    BOSTON (WBZ) — A Worcester man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly attempting to gain access to the tiger enclosure after breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

It happened around 9 a.m. Massachusetts State Police said the man broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate. He then made his way to the tiger enclosure, but was unable to gain access.

Zoo New England said in a statement that the man was seen in an outdoor non-public area behind the tiger exhibit. When approached by staff, he allegedly climbed over a gate and ran off.

Security began searching and quickly found 24-year-old Matthew Abraham.

State Police arrested Abraham after the incident. He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

