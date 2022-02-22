Farming production and costs down, but total revenue up in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - 2021 was an historic year for our local farmers.

Idaho set a record last year for total farm revenue with $8.8 billion dollars.

But farm production was way down, with wheat down 32%, barley 21%, and even potato production down 2% as well.

Yet those crops all saw an increase in their total cash receipts.

"In almost every example, it was because of higher prices," said Idaho Farm Bureau spokesman Sean Ellis. "So, yes, farm production in Idaho because of the drought last year was way down, but prices were way up."

Still, farmers aren't as financially successful as we may think.

"Well, no, they're not," Ellis said. "The reason is because farm production costs have skyrocketed. Last year, from what I'm hearing, a minimum of 20%, maybe as high as 30%."

Ellis does see positive signs in rising demand for our products.

"Higher prices is the main reason we set a record last year, but another reason is agricultural exports," Ellis said. "Now, virtually everything we produce in Idaho from an agricultural standpoint is exported."

Ellis says last year's drought was one of the worst Idaho's seen, and this winter so far hasn't helped.

"We need a lot more snow between now and the end of the typical snow season, which ends typically about April 1st," Ellis said

But for the farmers, these obstacles are nothing new.

"It would be remarkable if you go back 40 years, farmers would be worried about the same stuff they're worried about today in general," Ellis said. "Labor prices, increasing input costs, how much they're going to get for their commodity, water, government regulations, etc."

Ellis says farmers are cautiously optimistic, but are paying close attention to what is going on.

"There's no getting around the fact there's a lot of concern right now in farm country with what's happening with regulations, the water situation and rising input costs," Ellis said.