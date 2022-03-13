Briscoe races to first Cup win, pulls away late in Phoenix

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Briscoe raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, executing two great restarts over the final 20 laps to pull away from Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It was an intense late battle between three drivers who had never won in the Cup Series. It’s more evidence of the parity across the series in the Next Gen cars, with four drivers winning the first four races this season. Chastain and Reddick — both driving Chevrolets — made things interesting but Briscoe’s Ford was simply too strong. On the final restart with four laps left, the 27-year-old Briscoe started on the inside, dipped low on the dogleg apron, and was able to hold off the rest of the field.