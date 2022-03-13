Kristoffersen wins GS as Odermatt closes in on overall title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has won his second men’s World Cup race in two days. Olympic champion Marco Odermatt finished third to all but clinch the overall title in the penultimate giant slalom of the season. Kristoffersen’s double came two weeks after the Norwegian also won two slaloms in two days in Germany. Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria finished 0.23 seconds behind in second. Odermatt was fastest in the opening run but dropped to third. Odermatt increased his lead in the overall standings to 329 from Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.