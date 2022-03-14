Browns release Jarvis Landry after 4 seasons, now free agent

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns released five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry in a cost-cutting move. Landry was instrumental in the team’s turnaround after going just 1-31 in the two seasons before he came over in a trade from Miami. He was due to make $15 million in 2022. The Browns wanted to restructure his contract but couldn’t strike a deal. The 29-year-old is now a free agent and will likely land with a contender. Landry’s departure comes two days after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper fills the team’s void for a No. 1 receiver.