Red-hot Arizona caps eastern swing with 6-3 win vs. Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes ended a five-game East Coast swing with an emphatic 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Barrett Hayton, Anton Stralman, Nick Ritchie, Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka gave up three goals on 39 shots. The Coyotes ended their travels with four wins in five games. Laurent Dauphin scored and Cole Caufield made things interesting with two goals in the span of eight seconds for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault was pulled after allowing four goals on seven shots in the first period. Cayden Primeau made 11 saves in relief.