Pebble Creek closes out season with Pond Skim event

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a day of spills and chills at the Pebble Creek Ski Area.

To close out the year, they hosted their annual Pond Skim event.

Local skiers and snowboarders dressed up in costumes and attempted to skim across a man-made pond.

Michael Zaremba started skiing with his grandson at Pebble six years ago, and when finding out about the Pond Skim, he couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"We had never heard of it before, and so we made a pact that we would go ahead and do it," Zaremba said.

Zaremba says he recommends the experience.

"For anybody that's over the age of 60, life doesn't stop," Zaremba said. "Just go for it."

Age didn't stop Storr Larson from participating, without a shirt too.

"My friends talked me into it, and I didn't want to get my snow pants and my snow coat wet," Larson said.

Larson says after making it down the hill, he was ready for more.

"The first time it's kind of nerve-wracking, but then you get used to it and it's fun," Larson said.

Not just the participants were having fun.

"We had a very enthusiastic crowd this year," said Head Snowmaker Morgan Colonel. "It’s been great. A ton of pond skimmers and overall just a very successful day of having everybody out, and luckily we have enough snow to ski this weekend."

Colonel says despite the lack of snowfall, Pebble Creek had a successful season.

"I can't complain," Colonel said. "It's been a good year. Everybody is able to get on their skis and just pray for more snow next year."

Colonel says it's the men and women on the slopes that make it all possible.

"The community that comes here on a daily basis or on the weekends keeps us going," Colonel said. "We can't appreciate it enough for everybody around here."