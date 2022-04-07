East Idaho Drumline heading to International competition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Northstar Independent drumline will get the chance to show the world what eastern Idaho is made of.

The drumline is made up of 40 musicians and dancers from Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Shelley, Blackfoot, and Boise. All of whom are 21 or younger.

Their unique show combines the use of props, electrifying percussion, and dazzling choreography; Which has helped earn them a shot at the title in the Winter Guard International Finals in Dayton, Ohio later this month.

But before they hit the road to the buckeye state, Northstar will be holding a send-off performance this Saturday in the Bonneville High School main gym.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.