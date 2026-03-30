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Bonneville County clarifies early voting dates for May primary election

KIFI
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Published 5:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County election officials are working to clear up confusion after inaccurate flyers regarding the upcoming May Primary Election were handed out throughout the area. The flyers in question contain incorrect dates for early voting.

To ensure every vote counts, officials have clarified that Early Voting will be available at the Bonneville County Elections Office from May 4th through May 15th, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.

For more information, call the Bonneville County Election's Office at (208) 529-1363 or click HERE.

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