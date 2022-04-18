Car crashes in building after driver has a medical emergency

By Ashley RK Smith

Click here for updates on this story

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — A car crashed in to Norwich building after the driver had a medical emergency.

On April 16, a Norwich fire crew was dispatched to 2 Franklin Street, for a crash.

When they arrived, they found that the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency while driving. They drove straight across the center island and struck the corner of two businesses.

Norwich Police removed the driver from the car, and began CPR.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The building suffered minor damage and is being assessed by the Norwich Building Official.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.