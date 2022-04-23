Orioles overcome Trout’s 2 homers, rally past Angels 5-4

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle drove in three runs, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame two homers by Mike Trout to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore has won two straight for the first time this season and will try for its first three-game sweep at Angel Stadium since 2010 on Sunday. Trout set an Angels record with his 21st multi-homer game. Brandon Marsh also went deep with a two-run shot in the sixth to give the Halos a 4-2 lead. Baltimore responded with three in the seventh, including Mountcastle’s two-run single.