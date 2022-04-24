Liverpool wins derby, dumps Everton into EPL relegation zone

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Staying in the slipstream of Manchester City in the Premier League title race wasn’t Liverpool’s only cause for celebration following victory in another frantic Merseyside derby. Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday also dumped Everton into the relegation zone and left its neighbor’s 68-year stay in England’s top flight in major doubt. Liverpool is one point behind City. Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals. Completing a dismal day for Everton was relegation rival Burnley winning a second straight game. Burnley beat Wolverhampton 1-0 and is two points above Everton.