14 players in ACC ready to break out in 2022

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Spring football is a time when players who didn’t get much time on the field a season earlier make a push to become starters or see significant minutes this fall. It’s the same in the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring as the 14 schools have wrapped up spring football practices and prepare for the fall. The group includes transfers like Boston College tight end who moved from Notre Dame to the Eagles and players like Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata who has been slowed by injuries throughout his career but has been healthy this spring.