Ex-eBay exec pleads guilty to role in cyberstalking campaign

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former top security executive at eBay Inc. has pleaded guilty to his role in a campaign to harass and intimidate a Massachusetts couple who published an online newsletter he perceived as critical of the company. James Baugh is eBay’s former senior director of safety and security. He admitted Monday in federal court in Boston to nine charges in connection with the campaign that involved disturbing deliveries to the victims’ Natick home. A voicemail was left Tuesday with Baugh’s attorney. Baugh was one of seven charged in the harassment scheme that authorities say ran from August 2019 until August 2020. Sentencing is in September.