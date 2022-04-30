Work continues on Lower City Creek Trailhead

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Volunteers from the City of Pocatello were hard at work this weekend at the Lower City Creek Trailhead.

The Trailhead and the Trail to Bridge 1 were closed on Saturday due to construction on the trail.

Members of the Pocatello Running Club helped out in the maintenance efforts.

The crew raked and helped compact gravel to help with erosion efforts on the existing trail.

"There's just so many people that use this trail that it does get pretty eroded really easily," said City of Pocatello Outdoor Recreation Manager Maren Hunter. "We're wanting to help prevent that with a more stable base going forward."

The city is also constructing a new trail that will be in the area where the Russian Olives were removed earlier this year.

They hope to be finished by the end of May.