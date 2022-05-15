Cortes pitches 8 crisp innings as Yankees beat White Sox 5-1

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and the New York Yankees took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1. New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes. The 27-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. Adam Engel homered for Chicago, and Kopech pitched six innings of one-hit ball. He gave up four walks, and the Yankees took advantage.