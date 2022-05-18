Chris Wallace interview show to be featured on CNN Sundays

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Wallace, the most prominent personality lured to the since-shuttered CNN+ streaming service, will host an interview show on Sunday nights on the television network starting this fall. The network says Wallace will resume production on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” which had streamed weekdays on the service before it was shut down this spring after only a month. Wallace appeared on CNN’s primary night coverage on Tuesday. Another CNN+ personality, Eva Longoria, will do a CNN show focusing on the culture and cuisine of Mexico. In speaking to advertisers on Wednesday, CNN’s leaders stressed a return to the network’s roots in news.