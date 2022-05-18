Correa returns to Twins from IL; rookie Lewis sent back down

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list. They sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul before their game at Oakland. Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger. He was hurt when a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing. Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn’t miss a beat. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs in 39 at-bats.