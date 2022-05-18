Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak had taped the “Z” symbol to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March. The symbol is seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war. Kuliak must also return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars. The International Gymnastics Federation’s independent integrity unit had investigated. The 20-year-old Kuliak had stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine on the podium in Qatar.