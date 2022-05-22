Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream opens in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - There's a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pocatello.

Reed's Waffles and Ice Cream officially opened their doors for business on Saturday.

The ice cream shop is located at 1301 South Fifth Avenue, directly across from Idaho State University.

The shop offers sixteen flavors of the family’s famous ice cream, with any of those combinations available with a waffle.

It's an old tradition with a new home.

"We're really excited to just have something like this in Pocatello," said owner Shalane Robinson. "We love Pocatello. There are a lot of things that come and fail in Pocatello. We don't know why, but we're really hoping that this one flies and people can enjoy it and love it."

Reed’s Dairy also operates two locations in Idaho Falls and three locations in the Treasure Valley and a sixth location will be coming soon to Twin Falls.