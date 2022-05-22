Skip to Content
SIPH holds second annual Family Wellness Wiggle

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health held its second annual Family Wellness Wiggle on Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The event featured a variety of movement-based competitions and a kite-flying contest. 

The free event promoted wellness for people of all abilities and ages.

"Post-COVID, people have been isolated," said YES Program Specialist Gina Judd. "People have been lonely and scared and all of those things can compound. If we catch it early or if we begin to build wellness activities early, then we can improve our health. We can decrease the stigma and we can let people know it's not hopeless."

Judd says attendance at the event doubled from the year before. She says they plan to have it every year going forward. 

