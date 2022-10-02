Depleted defense may have influenced Browns’ 4th-down call

ATLANTA (AP) — A three-point loss led many observers to second-guess Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski’s ill-fated decision not to kick a field goal on the Browns’ opening drive against Atlanta. It’s possible the Browns’ depleted defense played a role in Stefanski’s call to go for it. The Browns were missing three starters on their defensive line, including All-Pro end Myles Garrett, in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons. Garrett is recovering from injuries suffered when he flipped his Porsche while speeding on Monday. The depleted defense may have influenced Stefanski’s decision to leave his offense on the field on Cleveland’s opening drive. The call backfired when Jacoby Brissett threw incomplete.

