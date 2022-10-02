Jacobs, defense lead Raiders to 1st win, 32-23 over Broncos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos. After opening their first season under coach Josh McDaniels by losing three straight one-score games, the Raiders managed to do enough on the ground and on defense to hold off Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for another score but it wasn’t enough for Denver.

