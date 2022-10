NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Palmer pitched 25 complete games in 1975. The entire major leagues have combined for 35 this year, down from 50 last season. Bullpens reign supreme in the Analytics Age. Pitches per start dipped from 96.93 in 2011 to 80.33 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before rebounding to 82.7 last year and 85.12 this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Innings per start also fell.

