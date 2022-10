SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is back in the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers after missing one game with a foot injury. Armstead was active for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after being listed as questionable. Tight end Ross Dwelley was also active after being listed as questionable with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and receiver Danny Gray (hip) both were on the inactive list.

