Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1. The Reds are 61-99 this season. They snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982. Greene and relievers Derek Law, Buck Farmer and Alexis Diaz combined on a two-hitter to stop the Cubs’ winning streak at seven games. Chicago only got one runner past second base before scoring in the ninth against Diaz, who picked up his 10th save.

