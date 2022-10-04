NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

Marcus Smith II is among several former and active NFL players who are hoping to break the stigma around mental health. In 2018, Smith says he considered driving his car off of a hill because the pressures of the game were getting to him. Since then, he is dedicated to making sure other players don’t reach the breaking point he was at. The league and the NFL Players Association are offering resources for teams, too.

